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I come across the Japanese spirea ('Anthony Waterer') in many municipal flowerbeds, roundabout plantings, and in public green spaces near playgrounds. When in bloom, the shrubs are beautiful! The pinkish-red flowers look very soft and fluffy.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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