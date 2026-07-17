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198 by stripedsocks
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198

I walked past a garden where I saw a number of balloon flower buds that were almost on the verge of opening. This purple-blue, star-shaped flower was already stealing the show.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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