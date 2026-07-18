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199 by stripedsocks
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199

Here and there I still see a single rose campion flower. The flowering period is almost over. The colour is so intense that you spot them quickly in gardens.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
July 18th, 2026  
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