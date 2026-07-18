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Here and there I still see a single rose campion flower. The flowering period is almost over. The colour is so intense that you spot them quickly in gardens.
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Heleen Smit
ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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Album
2026 - A Daily Walk
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Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
Taken
18th July 2026 11:48am
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
July 18th, 2026
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