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201 by stripedsocks
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201

In the verges, alongside many other yellow flowers, I also see common bird's-foot trefoil here and there. I think they’re beautifully shaped little flowers.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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