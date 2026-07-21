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Along the ditch bank, I also see hollyhock mallow growing among the tall vegetation. The beautiful, large, light pink flowers stand out and brighten up the predominantly green vegetation.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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gloria jones ace
Nice capture
July 21st, 2026  
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