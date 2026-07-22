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Common Stork’s-bill has beautiful, small flowers with dark-colored veins, making them look like striped flowers. It has a long flowering period and is a nice ground cover.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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