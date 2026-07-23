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I saw this flowering succulent in a front garden and the striking flowers caught my attention. A small part of the garden was laid out as a kind of rock garden, and the longer I looked, the more species I discovered.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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