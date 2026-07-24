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Many seeds are already visible on the sycamore maple. Clusters of these paired ‘wings’ (samaras) are visible. In autumn, these helicopters seeds will twirl to the ground and be dispersed by the wind.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Heleen Smit
ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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2026 - A Daily Walk
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Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
Taken
24th July 2026 2:28pm
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