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205

Many seeds are already visible on the sycamore maple. Clusters of these paired ‘wings’ (samaras) are visible. In autumn, these helicopters seeds will twirl to the ground and be dispersed by the wind.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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