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This meadow sage blooms in such an intense colour. The violet-blue really stood out in the border I was walking past. Insects love this plant (and so do I!).
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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