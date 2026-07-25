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This meadow sage blooms in such an intense colour. The violet-blue really stood out in the border I was walking past. Insects love this plant (and so do I!).
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Heleen Smit
ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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2026 - A Daily Walk
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Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
Taken
25th July 2026 11:22am
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