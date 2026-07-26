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207 by stripedsocks
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I often see this plant growing in roadside verges or in public green spaces. Nipplewort has subtle, yellow flowers and can grow quite tall. It's a delicate plant, and the flowers bear a slight resemblance to tiny dandelions.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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