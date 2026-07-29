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Along the ditch bank, I also often see the great (hairy) willowherb blooming among the reeds and other vegetation. The beautiful purple-pink flowers grow very tall.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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