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Along the ditch bank, I also often see the great (hairy) willowherb blooming among the reeds and other vegetation. The beautiful purple-pink flowers grow very tall.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Heleen Smit
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@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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2026 - A Daily Walk
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Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
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29th July 2026 10:59am
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