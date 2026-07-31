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In my hometown, work is being carried out in various locations to improve the energy network. For months, pipes and cables have been sticking out of the ground, digging is taking place, and streets are being cordoned off and dug up. Markers are also appearing, including this neon-orange post that I stumbled upon by chance. To us as residents, everything seems to be proceeding rather haphazardly, but there must surely be a well-considered plan and a tight schedule behind it.
(The photo was taken some time ago; currently, unfortunately, the grass is no longer looking so fresh and green due to the weeks of drought…)
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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