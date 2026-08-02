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214 by stripedsocks
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214

This hosta has beautiful flowers, but unfortunately all the leaves were eaten by slugs. That's a shame, because funkia has large leaves and the foliage can have ornamental value.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Heleen Smit

ace
@stripedsocks
Hello, I live in the Netherlands in a small city, in the province called ‘Flevoland’. In 2012 I joined 365 Project and was very happy and...
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