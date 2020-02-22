River crossing

One of the most recognisable structures in Newport, The Iconic Transporter Bridge, one of only nine working in the world and three working in the U.K.

Below is a list where the bridges are

1 Newport Transporter Bridge United Kingdom

2 Portugalete Transporter Bridge Spain

3 Middlesbrough Transporter Bridge United Kingdom

4 Rendsburg High Bridge Germany

5 Rochefort-Martrou Transporter Bridge France

6 Royal Victoria Dock Pedestrian Bridge United Kingdom

7 Aerial Lift Bridge USA

8 Buenos Aires Transporter Bridge Argentina

9 Osten Transporter Bridge Germany