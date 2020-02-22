River crossing

One of the most recognisable structures in Newport, The Iconic Transporter Bridge, one of only nine working in the world and three working in the U.K.
Below is a list where the bridges are
1 Newport Transporter Bridge United Kingdom
2 Portugalete Transporter Bridge Spain
3 Middlesbrough Transporter Bridge United Kingdom
4 Rendsburg High Bridge Germany
5 Rochefort-Martrou Transporter Bridge France
6 Royal Victoria Dock Pedestrian Bridge United Kingdom
7 Aerial Lift Bridge USA
8 Buenos Aires Transporter Bridge Argentina
9 Osten Transporter Bridge Germany