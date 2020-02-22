River crossing

Previous
One of the most recognisable structures in Newport, The Iconic Transporter Bridge, one of only nine working in the world and three working in the U.K.
Below is a list where the bridges are
1 Newport Transporter Bridge United Kingdom
2 Portugalete Transporter Bridge Spain
3 Middlesbrough Transporter Bridge United Kingdom
4 Rendsburg High Bridge Germany
5 Rochefort-Martrou Transporter Bridge France
6 Royal Victoria Dock Pedestrian Bridge United Kingdom
7 Aerial Lift Bridge USA
8 Buenos Aires Transporter Bridge Argentina
9 Osten Transporter Bridge Germany
