Good Friday

The start of three days of Easter.

Today being Good Friday when our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ sacrificed Himself and was crucified on the cross for us,

As John 3 v16 says for God so loved the world that He gave

His only begotten Son that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life, and as a Christian I wholeheartedly believe in it, today's blip depicts the crucifixion the next two days will show the tomb and the third day of His resurrection.