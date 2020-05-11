Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1883
Little Switzerland (painting)
Top of Alt-yr-yn locally known as little Switzerland
11th May 2020
11th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 73 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1883
photos
14
followers
4
following
515% complete
View this month »
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
painting
,
scenery
,
acrylics
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close