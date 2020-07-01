This little piggy





Now, the life-size bronze sculpture of a Gloucester Old Spot pig has returned to the market after being kept safe in storage during the completion of the new bus terminus.



Accompanied by baskets of fruit and vegetables, the monument usually stands outside the rear entrance of the Victorian indoor market.



It was erected to celebrate over 700 years of markets in Newport, a fact which is inscribed on the base of the sculpture.



Unveiled in 1994, by Cllr Ted Travers, who was then mayor of Newport, it was made by Sebastian Boyesen, Newport’s town sculptor at the time.