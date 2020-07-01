Sign up
Photo 1934
This little piggy
Now, the life-size bronze sculpture of a Gloucester Old Spot pig has returned to the market after being kept safe in storage during the completion of the new bus terminus.
Accompanied by baskets of fruit and vegetables, the monument usually stands outside the rear entrance of the Victorian indoor market.
It was erected to celebrate over 700 years of markets in Newport, a fact which is inscribed on the base of the sculpture.
Unveiled in 1994, by Cllr Ted Travers, who was then mayor of Newport, it was made by Sebastian Boyesen, Newport’s town sculptor at the time.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 73 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
animal
,
pig
,
sculpture
