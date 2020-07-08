Six pillars of Wisdom

Wifi enabled public art project in Newport brings brightness with a contemporary approach



wifi controlled public art

The Challenge



The brief asked for a ‘contemporary approach with a strong appearance.’



The work aims to make a misused and awkward void, into something that looks purposeful and that marks the continuation down through Pill and Commercial Rd as a place worthy of note, a place with a rich and colourful history.



The Solution



The sculpture, Six Pillars of Wisdom, by Andrew Small, is a mixture of digital and industrial art. Spectra designed and manufactured six flexible LED digital display panels. The flexible LED video screens are controlled by wifi and the content is a rolling programme of content loops developed with the local community and uploaded by the artist remotely. The future of this content is the mainstay of the project and is a work in progress with a local grassroots film initiative.



The Result



A Newport council spokeswoman said: “The programme has successfully achieved its objective to deliver regeneration in Pill through environmental improvements, a business grants scheme and the creation of a community resource centre."