Six pillars of Wisdom by stuart46
Photo 1941

Six pillars of Wisdom

Wifi enabled public art project in Newport brings brightness with a contemporary approach

The Challenge

The brief asked for a ‘contemporary approach with a strong appearance.’

The work aims to make a misused and awkward void, into something that looks purposeful and that marks the continuation down through Pill and Commercial Rd as a place worthy of note, a place with a rich and colourful history.

The Solution

The sculpture, Six Pillars of Wisdom, by Andrew Small, is a mixture of digital and industrial art. Spectra designed and manufactured six flexible LED digital display panels. The flexible LED video screens are controlled by wifi and the content is a rolling programme of content loops developed with the local community and uploaded by the artist remotely. The future of this content is the mainstay of the project and is a work in progress with a local grassroots film initiative.

The Result

A Newport council spokeswoman said: “The programme has successfully achieved its objective to deliver regeneration in Pill through environmental improvements, a business grants scheme and the creation of a community resource centre."
Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 73 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
