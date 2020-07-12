Newport Cenotaph

The Cenotaph was unveiled on 7th June 1923.
Constructed of Portland stone, standing on granite steps, decorated with gilded wreath reliefs.
The memorial now honours First World War (1914-1918) Second World War (1939-1945) & All Men & Women who have lost their lives in conflicts since 1945.
The memorial is located at a busy junction formed by three roads, at the junction of Clarence Place, Caerleon Road, & Chepstow Road, in front of a remembrance garden.
The inscriptions are in English & Welsh:
"12 O'CLOCK FACE: 1914 - 1918/ 1939 - 1945/ THEIR/ MEMORY/ ENDURETH/ FOR EVER 3 O'CLOCK FACE: I'N DEWRION/ EU HENWAU'N PERAROGLI SYDD (ENGLISH TRANSLATION: TO OUR BRAVE ONES FRAGRANT ARE THEIR NAMES) 6 O'CLOCK: 1914 - 1918/ 1939 - 1945/ TO OUR/ HEROIC/ DEAD 9 O'CLOCK FACE: FOR ALL THOSE MEN AND WOMEN/ WHO HAVE LOST THEIR LIVES/ IN CONFLICT SINCE 1945"
Physical Address of Monument:
Junction of Clarence Place, Caerleon Road & Chepstow Road.
Newport, Gwent, Wales.