Langstone memorial

The war memorialImage copyrightLANGSTONE COMMUNITY COUNCIL

A new memorial in Newport has been dedicated to local servicemen who died in World War One.

The Langstone memorial marks the end of a four-year project sparked by a plan to uncover the stories of six World War Two servicemen.

Research by Langstone council revealed details of 10 more men from the previous conflict.

Bishop of Monmouth, Right Reverend Richard Pain, dedicated the memorial, erected in May, on Saturday.

The project began when two members of Langstone council set out to find out more about six men named on a World War Two memorial plaque in the village hall.

Edward Jeffery, chairman of the community council, uncovered not only the stories behind the original six, but also revealed a further 10 men from the villages of Langstone, Llandevaud, Llanmartin and the surrounding areas who died during the World War One.

The memorial is built of granite to reflect the history of quarrying in the Langstone area.

It incorporates a time capsule, which children from Langstone Primary School have filled with items reflecting their lives, and it will also have a QR code which allows visitors to learn about the men whose names are inscribed on it.