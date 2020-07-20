Bridges of Newport (4)

City Bridge



City Bridge is a crossing of the River Usk in the city of Newport, South Wales. It was opened in 2004 as part of the construction/re-generation of the Southern Distributor Road/A48 in Newport.

On completion of the SDR, the A48 road was diverted over the new bridge, making it the preferred route for through traffic.

Between the two top chord pillars the west-bound carriageway of the bridge bears a large emblem of the Arms of Newport City Council.

In 2005 the bridge was recognised by The Structural Steel Design Awards. The judges said of the City Bridge: "The Usk crossing symbolises the best in British bridge engineering. It combines an elegant design, high quality fabrication and innovative construction. Newport has gained not only another much-needed river crossing, but has gained an elegant steel structure in the process."

Length of bridge: 650 feet

What type of traffic does this bridge support?: Motor Vehicles, & Pedestrians.

What kind of gap does this bridge cross?:

River Usk.

Date constructed: 2004

Name of road or trail the bridge services: A48 - Spytty Road.







