Buildings of Newport (19)
Photo 1974

Buildings of Newport (19)

Library

The late Victorian building, on the north side of Temple Street, was originally a Newport library branch reading room, later upgraded to a branch lending library. In January 2009, library services were transferred to a new branch in Commercial Road, Link The building is now the headquarters of Pillgwenlly Community First.

THE former Pill Library has been transformed into a community hub thanks to a £6.7 million project to regenerate one of Newport’s most deprived communities.
The building in Temple Street has been refurbished to create a resource centre offering vocational training and will also house a number of social enterprises, including a child care facility.

Inscribed in stone above the top floor central window is
KNOWLEDGE IS POWER
Above that, 1889 is inscribed in the pediment (topmost triangular stone).
10th August 2020

Stuart

Jenn ace
What a beautiful building!
August 10th, 2020  
