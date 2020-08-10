Buildings of Newport (19)

Library



The late Victorian building, on the north side of Temple Street, was originally a Newport library branch reading room, later upgraded to a branch lending library. In January 2009, library services were transferred to a new branch in Commercial Road, Link The building is now the headquarters of Pillgwenlly Community First.



THE former Pill Library has been transformed into a community hub thanks to a £6.7 million project to regenerate one of Newport’s most deprived communities.

The building in Temple Street has been refurbished to create a resource centre offering vocational training and will also house a number of social enterprises, including a child care facility.



Inscribed in stone above the top floor central window is

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER

Above that, 1889 is inscribed in the pediment (topmost triangular stone).