Buildings of Newport (20)

Old Bethel Temple



The old Bethel temple Church building in Commercial Road, the people moved to a church on Stow hill about 40 to 50 years ago this building I believe is a listed building I'm not sure but I think it's over a hundred years old

It is now a New Season New Testament Church of God.

Today the Church has over 130 branches and missions in most of the major cities of England and Wales, with registered membership of over 11,000 and adherents in excess of 30,000 representing the diversity of cultures in the UK. The Church is served by over 300 credentialed ministers, youth leaders, evangelists and a large number of volunteers who fulfil their respective ministries in the six departments currently operating in the organisation. In the Gospel according to St. Luke, Jesus said:

The Spirit of the Lord is upon me because He anointed me to preach the Gospel to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim release to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to set free those who are oppressed, to proclaim the favourable year of the Lord.”

Luke 4:18, 19.

In fulfilment of this mandate, the Church continues to support and provide a range of activities including: senior citizens day care centres, youth ministry, prison chaplaincy, drug counselling, leadership training and development and more. Preaching the Gospel of Jesus, evangelising the nations and making disciples of Jesus is the core of our ministry and we are firmly committed to remain true to our Pentecostal heritage.

