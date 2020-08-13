The buildings of Newport (22)

The Cafe at Ridgeway



Ridgeway is an area in Newport, Wales, in the electoral ward and community of Allt-yr-yn. It is well known for its ridge which overlooks Rogerstone and the nearby woodland areas. Ridgeway is at the end of the estate the main road breaks off onto the M4 motorway.

Ridgeway is a predominantly middle class area in Newport, Gwent. Alongside the neighbouring Alt-yr-yn and has historically been a highly sought area of Newport

The estate consists of mainly 1920’s housing with generous gardens and wide streets. Local amenities include the Ridgeway Inn and Ridgeway Cafe.

The area has earned the nickname of “Little Switzerland” due to the generous panoramic views and style of housing.

The cafe at the top of alt-yr-Yn is a former Victorian toilet block which was converted into a lovely cafe, where you can sit and look over the mountains and woodlands looking towards Rogerstone and Risca, it has beautiful scenery, well worth a visit.

