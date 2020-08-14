Buildings of Newport (23)

St Paul's Church



Built between 1835–36 by Thomas Henry Wyatt, St Paul's Church is a rare example in Wales of pre-Gothic Revival "Gothick". According to Pryce's history of the church, however, the architect was Sir Matthew Digby Wyatt. (The newspaper account of the consecration in 1836 only refers to "Mr Wyatt", who was present at the service.) Church re-ordered 1893 by Fawkner. The freehold site of the church was conveyed by Sir Charles Morgan, 2nd Baronet, Bt. of Tredegar House, and the family remained pew-holders and benefactors of the church and parish into the twentieth century.

From Kelly's Directory for Monmouthshire, 1901:

St. Paul's is an ecclesiastical parish formed in 1839; the church, in Commercial street, is a modern structure of dressed stone, in the Gothic style, consisting of chancel, nave, baptistery, porch and a tower with spire containing a clock. The lofty chancel is separated from the nave by a magnificent arch, supported by clustered pillars, and is lighted by three stained lancet memorial.windows: the cost of erection and fitting was upwards of £7,000. There are 1,000 sittings, of which about 400 are free. The register dates from the year 1837. The living is a vicarage, net yearly value £260 with residence, in the gift of the Bishop of Llandaff, and held since 1855 by the Rev. John Tinson Wrenford M.A., Ph.D., of the University of Rostock, acting chaplain to the forces, and surrogate.



The Vicarage Hall in the grounds of the Vicarage, built in 1879, is capable of holding about 200 persons, and is used for parish meetings and bible classes



The Church building closed about 5years ago and moved into the old post office building in Bridge st, then in June this year they merged with St Stephen church in the Pill area of Newport.

