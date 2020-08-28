Previous
Buildings of Newport (37) by stuart46
Photo 1992

Buildings of Newport (37)

The West of England pub

Imposing Victorian dockside boozer, with a fine view of Newport's famed Transporter Bridge. The interior is fairly spartan, but has some fine old etched windows. The main bar has a pool table, dartboard and displays trophies and boxing memorabilia, while next door is a function room, and and skittle alley with a 2nd pool table. A shove halfpenny table is in the lounge area.
In Kelly's 1838 Directory the West of England is listed as a beerhouse, the Beerhouse Act of 1830 was a boost for the pub industry and it is very unlikely the pub dated to before that time.
“a Grade 1 listed building”
The West of England was rebuilt in the 1880s and a lean-to extension was built in the 1980s using bricks of a different colour to the original. If it was a Grade I (NB to their webmaster: Roman numerals are used in listing descriptions not Arabic numerals) listed building it would rank alongside the Abbey Hotel in Llanthony as one of the most important buildings in Wales.
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Stuart

Photo Details

