Buildings of Newport (41)

Royal Gwent Hospital



Newport and Monmouthshire Hospital new buildings in 1905

The hospital has its origins in the Newport Dispensary which was founded in Llanarth Street in 1839 and received its first-in-patients as the Newport Dispensary and Infirmary in 1867.

It moved to a site in Cardiff Road donated by Viscount Tredegar in the early 20th century: it was officially opened there by Viscount Tredegar as the Newport and Monmouthshire Hospital in August 1901 It changed its name to the Royal Gwent Hospital in 1913.

The hospital joined the National Health Service in 1948: it was then completely reconstructed to create modern facilities in the early 1960s.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it was reported that around half of A&E medical staff had tested positive for coronavirus.



This District General Hospital, with more than 3,400 staff and approximately 774 beds, provides a comprehensive range of hospital services for inpatients, day cases and outpatients. The Health Board as a whole serves a population of more than 600,000 and many of the inpatient and specialist services at the Royal Gwent Hospital support the entire catchment area. Outpatient services are utilised primarily by those in Newport and the surrounding area. In recent years a massive redevelopment programme has been undertaken to provide a new Cardiology Unit, Medical Day Case Unit, Medical Admissions Unit, Paediatric A&E, complete refurbishment of the outpatient facilities and a £5m Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology Unit. Work has now been completed on an expansion to the Main Delivery Unit, with two new obstetric operating theatres, high dependancy beds, extra delivery rooms and a six bed post operative support ward.

A proposal is under discussion that would make the hospital a sub-Deanery of the University of Wales College of Medicine. This proposition builds on the substantial links that already exist between the Royal Gwent Hospital and the University Hospital of Wales, with a number of joint appointments in many clinical departments. The hospital, along with St Woolos is serviced by the Operational Services Department.

