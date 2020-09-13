Previous
Still life by stuart46
Photo 2008

Still life

Still life with a moving feeling, when I see this hand holding a light I think of the power and Majesty of God.
The light of the world, holding me, you and everyone in the palm of His hand
13th September 2020

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 73 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
