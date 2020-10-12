Previous
Transporter Bridge all lit up by stuart46
Photo 2037

Transporter Bridge all lit up

The Transporter Bridge is all lit up for baby loss awareness week in pink and blue
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 73 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
