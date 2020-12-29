Dreaming

Thinking of a time when we will able to get back to some sort of normality. Used on of my acrylic paintings I done, for relaxation and thinking of what things will be like.

Get away to far flung places, sitting on a beach listening to the sound of the sea, or nearer home, being able to see our friends and family again, seeing all shops and businesses running as normal, it seems so far off but keep believing and doing what we are asked to do then they will be able to start to control the virus, while we ignore the rules the virus will keep spreading.

So at the moment keep well and stay safe.