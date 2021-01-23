Sign up
Photo 2140
Gentle Giant
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
1
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 74 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
animal
,
painting
,
elephant
,
acrylics
Margo
ace
Good very close up of this great elephant
January 23rd, 2021
