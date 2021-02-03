Previous
Dreaming by stuart46
Photo 2151

Dreaming

One of my acrylic paintings this one is a waterfall
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 74 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
moni kozi
Whoa! Excellent!
Is this painted from a photo? I love those colours.

We are here a bunch of novices who have formed the artsy-fartsy gang. We share a tutorial every now and then and paint from it. No prize no voting. Just constructive criticism and fun! If you care to join, just look up the tag artsy-fartsy-gang, to see what we are capable of and see if you want to join us. https://365project.org/tags/artsy-fartsy-gang
February 3rd, 2021  
Stuart
@monikozi thanks monikozi for your comment much appreciated
February 3rd, 2021  
