Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2151
Dreaming
One of my acrylic paintings this one is a waterfall
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 74 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
2151
photos
16
followers
3
following
589% complete
View this month »
2144
2145
2146
2147
2148
2149
2150
2151
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterfall
,
painting
,
acrylics
moni kozi
Whoa! Excellent!
Is this painted from a photo? I love those colours.
We are here a bunch of novices who have formed the artsy-fartsy gang. We share a tutorial every now and then and paint from it. No prize no voting. Just constructive criticism and fun! If you care to join, just look up the tag artsy-fartsy-gang, to see what we are capable of and see if you want to join us.
https://365project.org/tags/artsy-fartsy-gang
February 3rd, 2021
Stuart
@monikozi
thanks monikozi for your comment much appreciated
February 3rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Is this painted from a photo? I love those colours.
We are here a bunch of novices who have formed the artsy-fartsy gang. We share a tutorial every now and then and paint from it. No prize no voting. Just constructive criticism and fun! If you care to join, just look up the tag artsy-fartsy-gang, to see what we are capable of and see if you want to join us. https://365project.org/tags/artsy-fartsy-gang