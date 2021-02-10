Previous
Next
Looking angry by stuart46
Photo 2158

Looking angry

10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 74 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
591% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
I think swans always look angry! Well spotted.
February 10th, 2021  
Stuart
@johnfalconer thanks John for your comment much appreciated
February 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise