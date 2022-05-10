Sign up
Photo 2612
A gift
A gift of a bunch of flowers for my wife, it was the first time at our cafe and charity shop here in Newport since before Christmas, after here spell in hospital.
10th May 2022
10th May 22
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 75 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
bunch
