Previous
Next
A gift by stuart46
Photo 2612

A gift

A gift of a bunch of flowers for my wife, it was the first time at our cafe and charity shop here in Newport since before Christmas, after here spell in hospital.
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 75 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
715% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise