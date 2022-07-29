Previous
Next
Fantasy by stuart46
Photo 2692

Fantasy

A beautiful ornament came into our charity shop, a real fairytale looking one unicorns with a fairy. It is beautiful and very striking. Showing love is for everyone people or animals with no conditions attached and showing care for them.
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 75 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
737% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise