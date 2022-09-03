Previous
A little Robin painting by stuart46
A little Robin painting

Another one of my acrylic paintings this one of a little Robin sitting on a branch in the snow.
Yesterdays doctors visit was fine wound dry and fine from operation, next one is Tuesday morning for the start of my physiotherapy.
3rd September 2022

Stuart

Stuart
