Waterfall painting by stuart46
Photo 2729

Waterfall painting

Another one of my acrylic paintings this one showing the tranquil and relaxing sound of a waterfalll, you can close your eyes and imagine you’re sat beside of the waterfall being transported in your mind to wherever you want to be.
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 75 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
