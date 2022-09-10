Previous
Soaring high painting by stuart46
Soaring high painting

Another one of my acrylic paintings this one showing a seagull soaring high above the trees flying away from the sun
Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 75 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
