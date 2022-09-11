Previous
Victorian tearooms painting by stuart46
Photo 2736

Victorian tearooms painting

One of my acrylic paintings this one is of the old Victorian tearooms style Bellevue park here in Newport which had been destroyed by fire and renovated and rebuilt by Newport council.
11th September 2022

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 75 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
