Photo 2751
The Puffin painting
Another one of my acrylic paintings this one showing a puffin flying low over the sea at west Wales three years ago when my son took me there to go dolphin spotting on my birthday.
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
0
0
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 75 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Views
5
Album
365
Tags
bird
,
painting
,
puffin
