Caerphilly Castle painting by stuart46
Caerphilly Castle painting

One of my acrylic paintings this one is of one of the best castles in wales Caerphilly Castle with its famous leaning tower, a great tourist attraction for this area of Wales.
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 75 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
