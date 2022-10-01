Previous
Rosie the dog painting by stuart46
Rosie the dog painting

One of my acrylic paintings this one is of our friends mothers little dog, she was a little sweety so lovable and affectionate, she was staying with us for a couple of weeks while she was in hospital and time for her to recover.
1st October 2022

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 75 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
