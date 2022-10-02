Sign up
Photo 2757
Waterlily painting
Another of my acrylic paintings this is of a water lily taken a few years ago over the lake at Glan Llyn here in Newport.
There hasn’t been any of the water Lillies over the lake for about a year or two and it doesn’t look the same without them.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 75 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
