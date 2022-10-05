Dragon mural

After six hard weeks I’m out and about again driving, saw the surgeon yesterday and he said everything was coming on fine and I could drive again and have a bath

Not far from where I live is Newports latest mural,

ARTIST Andy O'Rourke has once again added a bit of colour to Newportwith a firery new mural outside Mono Metals in Pill.

The art was commissioned by Mono Metals, and Mr O'Rourke was given instructions to create a mural that referenced the industrial nature of the area.

Mr O Rourke said: "They (Mono Metals) were saying that their site, the scrap metal merchant, is on an old foundry site.

"So [they asked] if I could do something along those lines.

"I've been itching to paint a dragon for ages, I just thought 'dragon, molten metal, steelworks' and it all combined into a nice thing.

They (Mono Metals) were very flexible, they basically said 'here's your wall, crack on and see what you can do'.

"I'm kind of conveying people who work in steel works and foundries working really fierce flames and near to dangerous environments.

Despite his eagerness to paint a dragon, Mr O'Rourke was at first a little hesitant due to dragonsbeing a bit overused, particularly in this part of the world.

But he overcame this hesitation due to his belief that "a nice, red, fierce dragon is a good thing."

The response to the mural has been extremely positive, with Mr O'Rourke believing that it fits into the area well.