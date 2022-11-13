Previous
Less we forget by stuart46
Photo 2799

Less we forget

As today is Remembrance Day I was thinking of what blip I could find then I remembered this sculpture.
A MAMMOTH two-metre-high wooden sculpture marking the anniversary of a First World War battle which killed men from the Monmouthshire Regiment
Here is a poem I wrote.
Men were dying young and old,
There courage strength forever told.
Fear and doubt was in there mind
There lives they gave for all mankind.
We the people of today
Say thanks to those where’re they lay,
Without those heroes of days gone bye
Our future here would surely die.
There lives they gave so selflessly
So we could live in harmony.
So once again with gratitude
WE SAY THANK YOU.
Stuart

