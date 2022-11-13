Less we forget

As today is Remembrance Day I was thinking of what blip I could find then I remembered this sculpture.

A MAMMOTH two-metre-high wooden sculpture marking the anniversary of a First World War battle which killed men from the Monmouthshire Regiment

Here is a poem I wrote.

Men were dying young and old,

There courage strength forever told.

Fear and doubt was in there mind

There lives they gave for all mankind.

We the people of today

Say thanks to those where’re they lay,

Without those heroes of days gone bye

Our future here would surely die.

There lives they gave so selflessly

So we could live in harmony.

So once again with gratitude

WE SAY THANK YOU.