Photo 2820
Days gone by
Looking at the pavilion in Bellevue Park in the era it was built through the eyes of a camera then
A lovely morning but very cold and another frosty one, today in Church is the second week of advent
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 76 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South...
Tags
vintage
park
pavilion
