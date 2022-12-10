Previous
Mural

A new mural in Pill Newport, this is on a wall just of commercial road depicting the life of Fred Isaacs who moved to Newport in 1958 and the windrush generation.
Another fantastic mural by the hands of Andy O’Rourke
