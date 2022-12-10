Sign up
Photo 2826
Mural
A new mural in Pill Newport, this is on a wall just of commercial road depicting the life of Fred Isaacs who moved to Newport in 1958 and the windrush generation.
Another fantastic mural by the hands of Andy O’Rourke
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 76 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South...
Tags
mural
