Glan llyn

Glan Llyn is the name of a mixed-use community development, to the south-east of Newport, South Wales, at the western end of the former Llanwern steelworks, on the A4810 road at the edge of the Caldicot

St Modwen set out a £1 bn mixed-use redevelopment plan for the site, which it was envisaged would take 20 years to complete, in around 2026–28. The new community plan included the construction of 4,000 homes, with a supporting infrastructure that includes schools, a police station, pub/restaurant, supermarket, community centre as well as a number of open spaces including two new lakes and a water theme park, new access roads, a GPs' surgery plus health and leisure facilities. (The name Glan LLyn means "lake shore".)



The first phase was approved in April 2010 by Newport City Council; this is to create 1,330 homes, the district centre, a primary school and the west lake. After gaining specific planning permission in April 2011



started work on the construction of the first 307 homes in September 2011. The Persimmon/Charles Church developments were completed in 2016. St Modwen is currently houses around the Pools and Lakeside Parks areas of the development, and Bellway Homes commenced work on building further houses adjacent to the St Modwen site at Monk's Meadow in autumn 2016. There are plans for a railway station at the northern end of the development.



Due to its proximity to the M4 and the Second Severn Crossing, and relatively low property prices (compared to South West England) it has proved to be very popular with commuters working in Bristol. Its popularity has risen in recent years following the abolition of the tolls on both motorway bridges at the end of 2018.