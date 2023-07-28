Mini vases

Three mini vases by Portmerion in our charity shop, so small and beautiful.

Portmeirion glassware

botanic garden hand painted glassware

set of 3 mini vases

34/7.5cm h.

Contains the following motifs:

Daisy, Rhododendron, Speedwell

hand wash only



The founding mother, Susan Williams Ellis, was one of Britain's most celebrated designers of the second half of the twentieth century. An exquisite artist and spirited designer, Susan's designs continue to inspire the ceramics industry today, over 60 years after launching Portmeirion pottery. By the age of 42, Susan was on her way to revolutionising the pottery industry, creating one of Portmeirion's most iconic designs, Botanic Garden - a design that is just as popular today as it was when it was first launched in 1972.

Uniquely different, Botanic Garden has become a classic British design, hailed as one of the world's most popular casual tableware collections.

Susan's ethos continues to live on today as Portmeirion continues to craft their pottery with a unique spirited individuality, taking inspiration from the beauty of nature to bring the outdoors in.

The Portmeirion Botanic Garden collection combines traditional cottage flowers with the distinctive Laurel Leaf border. The designs are intended to mix and match and will enhance any table.

A true British classic for 50 years