Previous
Butterfly by stuart46
Photo 3071

Butterfly

A surprise this morning when I saw this butterfly in the park by the Salvation Army the only thing I can think of it must of escaped from a private collection as you don’t see these in the open air where I live.
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 76 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South...
841% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise